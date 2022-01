Porter County police release photos of woman wanted on felony warrants

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released photos of a woman sought on multiple high-level felony warrants.

Nicole M. Seidelman (Christner), also known as Nikki Jervis, is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is sometimes dyed blond, and she has various tattoos.

"Nicole frequents various locations around the Valparaiso area, including the Hilltop neighborhood, and is possibly driving a silver 2009 Nissan Versa," police said.

She may be in the company of her husband/boyfriend, Bradley Jervis, according to police.

Seidelman is wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to send an anonymous text to 219-309-7760 or submit the information through the department's app.

