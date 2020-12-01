Porter County police release theft photos, seek public's help to ID suspects

One of the surveillance photos released by the Porter County Sheriff's Department in hopes that the public can help identify two people in connection with a theft from a vehicle at a Liberty Township park.
VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released a series of surveillance photos in hope that the public can help identify two people in connection with a theft from a vehicle at a Liberty Township park.
It appears that two men are behind the theft, according to the department.
The pair took a purse and then fraudulently used credits cards, police said.
Police are seeking the identity and/or tips on both the individuals and the vehicle in the released images.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip through the department's website, the sheriff's app or by contacting Cpl. Ben McFalls at 219-477-3102.
