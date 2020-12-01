Porter County police release theft photos, seek public's help to ID suspects

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released a series of surveillance photos in hope that the public can help identify two people in connection with a theft from a vehicle at a Liberty Township park.

It appears that two men are behind the theft, according to the department.

The pair took a purse and then fraudulently used credits cards, police said.

Police are seeking the identity and/or tips on both the individuals and the vehicle in the released images.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip through the department's website, the sheriff's app or by contacting Cpl. Ben McFalls at 219-477-3102.

