Porter County police release theft photos, seek public's help to ID suspects
Porter County police release theft photos, seek public's help to ID suspects

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released a series of surveillance photos in hope that the public can help identify two people in connection with a theft from a vehicle at a Liberty Township park.

It appears that two men are behind the theft, according to the department.

The pair took a purse and then fraudulently used credits cards, police said.

Police are seeking the identity and/or tips on both the individuals and the vehicle in the released images.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip through the department's website, the sheriff's app or by contacting Cpl. Ben McFalls at 219-477-3102.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

