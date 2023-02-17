VALPARAISO — While the murder case against Lake Eliza resident Karen Sons remains pending more than five years after the alleged offense, a man has been charged with assisting her in the wake of the crime.

Porter County police say Sons placed multiple calls and/or text messages on the day of the killing to David Parrish, 60, of Portage, whose cell phone was later traced traveling to her residence on California Avenue in the Lake Eliza area.

Police said they also interviewed a man who said Parrish told him he had spent the day looking for a gun that had a serial number that could not be traced back to either Sons or himself, a charging document says.

"David Parrish indicated that he had to help Karen make it look like self-defense, and that he (David) had gone there to help her clean up," police said.

When police approached Parrish to make a statement in the case, he exercised his right to remain silent, according to police.

Parrish is charged with felony counts of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice, records show.

Sons, 60, is charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty, records show. A trial is set for Aug. 14.

She has claimed she shot 54-year-old Robert Head Dec. 8, 2017, at the couple's home out of self-defense, records show.

She told police Head pointed a gun at her face and she heard it click, so she pulled the trigger on the .22-caliber rifle she was holding and shot Head. Sons shot him in the head, according to court records.

The doctor who conducted the autopsy said the wound suffered by Head was not consistent with the story given by Sons, police said.

Sons told police she stayed at home with Head's body several days, but video evidence shows she was out using debit cards, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors believe Sons may have shot and killed Head because he was attempting to redirect his Social Security benefits away from her.