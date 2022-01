Porter County police searching for man potentially armed with knife; public warned to call 911

SOUTH HAVEN — Porter County police say officers are in the South Haven area looking for a man, who may be armed with knife.

The suspect fled on foot early Wednesday following a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Imperial Road, police said.

He is described by police as a white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black baseball hat, and blue or gray sweatpants, police said. He was carrying a black suitcase.

Anyone spotting the suspect is encouraged to call 911 and do not approach the man, according to police.

