Porter County police seek driver after juvenile struck in hit-and-run crash

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver, who struck a juvenile riding a bicycle Wednesday evening and then fled the scene.

The driver of the 2016-19 Hyundai Elantra struck the juvenile around 4:38 p.m. on County Road 700 North, west of Ind. 149, Porter County police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

"The juvenile is in stable condition," he said.

Police say they vehicle being sought will have damage on the front passenger side. Police released a couple photos of parts left behind by the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police dispatch at 219-477-3000.