Porter County police seek suspect in hit-and-run

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Authorities are seeking a suspect following a hit-and-run crash that ended with a victim being airlifted for medical treatment late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to a crash on U.S. 6, west of Meridian Road, said Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Ben McFalls.

A vehicle had crashed into a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The victim, a woman, was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital. Her condition was unknown Tuesday night.

The suspect vehicle was described as being a maroon or red 2013 or 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The passenger side mirror was missing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mike Spicer at 219-477-3138.

