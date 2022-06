Porter County police seeking man in public indecency case

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking help locating a 39-year-old man sought in connection with public indecency and domestic battery criminal cases.

The man sought is Peter James Dudek, described by police as 6 feet in height, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Dudek, who has multiple tattoos, is known to frequent the Hilltop Neighborhood near Valparaiso University and is believed to be staying in hotels and with friends in the Northwest Indiana area, police said.

"Peter is also believed to be obtaining rides from others, or traveling via his bicycle," according to county police. "Peter has a work history in the construction and landscaping fields."

He is wanted on failure to appear and failure to comply allegations stemming from charges of maintaining a common nuisance, public indecency and domestic battery, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police anonymously via a text or voicemail at 219-309-7760 or to submit a tip through the department's app.

