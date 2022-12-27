Porter County prosecutor sworn in for a second term

VALPARAISO — Standing before a packed courtroom of family and staff, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he was more nervous than he was four years ago to the day when first sworn into the elected post.
Germann said his apprehension this time around is due to knowing what the job of prosecutor involves.
Despite this, he reflected on his first term in office and said he believes a lot had been accomplished. He lauded his staff and said he has loved the job as prosecutor.
"There's just a lot more work to be done," he said.
