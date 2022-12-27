 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Porter County prosecutor sworn in for a second term

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Standing before a packed courtroom of family and staff, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he was more nervous than he was four years ago to the day when first sworn into the elected post.

Germann said his apprehension this time around is due to knowing what the job of prosecutor involves.

Despite this, he reflected on his first term in office and said he believes a lot had been accomplished. He lauded his staff and said he has loved the job as prosecutor.

"There's just a lot more work to be done," he said.

Germann was sworn in during a short noontime ceremony by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

DeBoer said that she has known Germann for at least 20 years and that he serves as an example of passion and dedication.

People are also reading…

The judge said Porter County is fortunate to have Germann serving as prosecutor.

"To another term," she said, shaking his hand.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts