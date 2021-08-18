Porter County prosecutor warns about online child predators

VALPARAISO — With a new school year underway, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann is urging parents to be on guard against potential online child predators.
"While there may be a tendency to think those kinds of things do not happen here in Porter County, let me assure you nothing could be further from the truth," Germann said in a prepared statement.
"With so many changes in technology it can be challenging to monitor a child's online activity, but the exploitation of a child can unfortunately happen to anyone," he said. "An individual who was producing child pornography and an eleven year old child was lured by an online predator to send a pornographic photograph here in Porter County."
The online threat is now known as "sextortion" and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children expects to receive more than 40,000 tips this year on its hotline for online luring of children, Germann said.
"Internet chat rooms have become the biggest threat to children's safety," he said.
Germann recommends parents and guardians monitor a child's internet use, staying up to date on the latest apps and having honest discussions with young people.
He recommends receiving help from commonsensemedia.org.
Potential warning signs include children constantly wanting to be online, becoming angry when they don't have access to the internet, turning off or locking their screens when others enter the room, children receiving phone calls from unknown people and/or children withdrawing from family and friends.
"As we all struggle with all the new and different challenges, I can assure you anyone who engages in these kinds of outrageous predatory acts against children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Germann said.
Adults are encouraged to contact local police if they suspect a child is in trouble.