Porter County prosecutor warns about online child predators

VALPARAISO — With a new school year underway, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann is urging parents to be on guard against potential online child predators.

"While there may be a tendency to think those kinds of things do not happen here in Porter County, let me assure you nothing could be further from the truth," Germann said in a prepared statement.

"With so many changes in technology it can be challenging to monitor a child's online activity, but the exploitation of a child can unfortunately happen to anyone," he said. "An individual who was producing child pornography and an eleven year old child was lured by an online predator to send a pornographic photograph here in Porter County."

The online threat is now known as "sextortion" and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children expects to receive more than 40,000 tips this year on its hotline for online luring of children, Germann said.

"Internet chat rooms have become the biggest threat to children's safety," he said.

Germann recommends parents and guardians monitor a child's internet use, staying up to date on the latest apps and having honest discussions with young people.