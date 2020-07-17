Porter County prosecutors drop molestation case following hung jury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Nearly six months after a jury deadlocked at the end of a child molestation trial, Porter County prosecutors have decided not to take another shot at a conviction.

"The state of Indiana has sought input from the family of the alleged victim as to making a determination as to moving forward with a second jury trial," according to the prosecutor's motion to dismiss that was approved this week by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Thomas Sutherlin, 73, was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl at his Hebron home between February 2006 and February 2009, according to prosecutors.

Sutherlin testified during the trial that he didn't remember spanking the girl on her bare bottom, but he could have "subconsciously" because that is the approach he had taken with his own children.

Sutherlin also said on another occasion he left the girl to watch children's videos in his living room while he went to an adjacent bedroom to check his emails, which resulted in him watching pornography for about a half hour before the girl came knocking.

"I don't know if it was a wise decision, but it's something I did," he said.