Porter County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for man twice arrested following child porn case

VALPARAISO — Porter County prosecutors are seeking to revoke bond for a 56-year-old Burns Harbor man, who has twice been arrested for having contact with an individual he was ordered to avoid while his earlier child pornography case proceeds.

Harold Harvey, while out of jail on bond in the pornography case, was first arrested Aug. 1 on an invasion of privacy charge, according to the prosecutor's motion.

After bonding out on that new charge, Harvey was arrested again Sept. 2 on a second charge of invasion of privacy for allegedly having contact again with the same person he was told to avoid, court records show.

"In a span of approximately 3 months, defendant has been charged in two separate cases of Invasion of Privacy," prosecutors wrote. "This demonstrates a repeated disdain for court authority."

Prosecutors argue Harvey poses a danger to the alleged victim in the invasion of privacy cases and that Harvey has a high likelihood to reoffend while out on bond.

Porter County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer has set a hearing for Monday on the request to revoke bond for Harvey, who is reportedly being held without bond at the Porter County jail until that time.

Harvey was arrested in May after allegedly being nabbed with nearly 900 child pornography videos, including videos of children estimated to be as young as 4 years old, according to a charging document.

"I like young young," Harvey reportedly wrote on Facebook Messenger as part of his alleged sharing and collection of the illegal pornography. "Do you like young young porn?"

Harvey is charged with five counts of possessing child pornography, court records show. Each count carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars.

While at first required to wear a GPS device, the court granted a request in July by the defense to remove the device over objections of prosecutors, according to the motion to revoke bond.

Harvey was then arrested Aug. 1 on the first invasion of privacy charge after police were provided with a photograph of him in Portage allegedly with the person he was told to avoid, court records show.

Prosecutors say they made an unsuccessful attempt in late August to have the GPS monitor reinstated for Harvey, with the judge saying Harvey does not have the money to pay for the device.

Harvey was then arrested again Sept. 2 and accused of having contact in Chesterton with the same person he was told to avoid, court records show.