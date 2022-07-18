Porter County prosecutors taking second shot this week at rape, incest trial

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors are taking a second shot this week at trying a nearly-three-year-old rape and incest case after the first attempt ended in a mistrial a month ago.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the criminal case against 58-year-old Porter resident Elon Howe.

Jurors in the trial a month ago watched as Howe told a detective during a videotaped interview how he attempted to have sexual intercourse with an intellectually disabled family member.

While describing how the adult woman "liked attention," Howe took blame for his actions.

"I'm the bad person," he told Porter police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik during the July 29, 2019, interview.

Prosecutors and defense agreed to last month's mistrial after learning that a piece of evidence had mistakenly been presented to jurors, according to the court.

"Both the State and Defense asked for a mistrial based upon the potential prejudice to the case from the jury’s access to this evidence," the court said at the time. "The court granted their joint motion."

"When there are trials there is always a risk of a mistrial," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had said. "It is unfortunate, but we do plan to retry the case."

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said, "We look forward to trying this case again."

The case is before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Komisarcik had testified last month that her department was alerted to the accusations against Howe on July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019, when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex acts and the pain it caused her.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said of Howe. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Komisarcik said the woman's responses reminded her of a 5-year-old child.

DeBoer ruled earlier that the woman, who reportedly has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, is not competent to testify during the trial.