Porter County public defender appointed to represent convicted sex offender accused of offending again

VALPARAISO — A public defender was appointed Friday morning to represent a convicted sex offender charged with molesting a 3-year-old girl at a Portage Township house where he was staying.

Porter County Public Defender Mark Chargualaf will represent 35-year-old Kevin Sanders, who faces two counts of child molesting, including a Level 1 felony that carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

Sanders appeared Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who confirmed a trial date of Jan. 30 and preliminary hearing dates of Oct. 28 and Jan. 6.

The girl's father had told police he left his daughter on a couch during the morning of Aug. 28 and walked back into the living room just a few minutes later to discover Sanders molesting the child.

The father said Sanders, "jumped up and looked around like he did not know what he was doing and said, 'What did I do?'" according to a charging document.

Sanders was taken into custody a short time later, records show.

Sanders was convicted in Lake County in 2012 of sexual misconduct with a minor and then in 2016 was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender, it was revealed during his initial hearing before Clymer.

Sanders reportedly admitted to partially disrobing the child in the Porter County case after she gave him a hug as a greeting.

"Kevin then stated 'I touched her' and began to cry again," police said.

When asked what he was thinking as he molested the girl, Sanders said he and his fiancee have not had time to spend together.

"Kevin stated they don't have time to do anything," police said.