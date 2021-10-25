Porter County rape case dwindles out, raising concerns about 'the system'

She said she consumed a jello shot offered to her by Luttinen, blacked out and awoke to Luttinen having sex with her.

He only stopped because his wife walked in and yelled after seeing what he was doing, the girl told police.

His wife reportedly told police she saw her husband kiss the girl on the lips shorty before walking in on them. She did not call police and later told them she "could not be the one to tell on James because she could not do that to her sons."

Luttinen reportedly asked his wife to tell the girl he was sorry and that "she could punch him if she wanted to."

Luttinen reportedly explained himself in part to police by saying he was drunk and "there was a young, good-looking girl, rubbing up against me."

He said the girl pursued the sex and verbally affirmed that was what she wanted when asked, police said.

He said it dawned on him what he was doing once his wife yelled at him, and he "freaked out at that point."

During a bond hearing early on in the case, it was revealed Luttinen was working as an information technology specialist for the FBI, with high-level clearance.

