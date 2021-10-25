Porter County rape case dwindles out, raising concerns about 'the system'

VALPARAISO — Describing it as an indictment of the system and slow-moving justice, a judge approved a deal Monday morning that reduced a high-level felony to a misdemeanor for a man accused of raping his young babysitter just more than six years ago.
"I'm not happy with it," Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish said.
But the judge said his options were to reject the agreement and have the nearly 6-year-old case continue for another year or even possibly be dismissed by prosecutors or accept it and grant the victim's wish to move on with her life.
James Luttinen, 39, now of Elkhart County, struck a deal with prosecutors to reduce a Level 3 felony rape charge, which carried a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars, to sexual battery that was entered as a misdemeanor.
He was sentenced to a year behind bars with all but the eight days he has already served to be suspended and served on probation, according to the deal.
Luttinen, who once held high-level clearance while working for the FBI, will not be required to register as a sex offender, but he will have to complete 100 hours of community service, submit to a psychological examination and complete all recommended follow-up treatment, according to the proposal.
The victim in the case, who was 16 at the time of the July 18, 2015, offense at Luttinen's then-Lakes of the Four Seasons home, told the judge Monday morning that she is ready to put the incident behind her and move on with her life.
"I'm tired of dealing with it," she said.
Luttinen declined the opportunity to comment, but his defense attorney, Russell Brown Jr., agreed with prosecutors that the outcome of the case is extraordinary, pointing out the plea agreement was struck the morning the trial was to get underway earlier this month.
The agreement calls for counseling to get at the root of the problem, which was Luttinen's alcohol abuse, Brown said.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp said the outcome is not ideal, but there were evidentiary concerns with the case and the agreement allows the victim to move on with her life while still securing a sex offense conviction against the accused.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, who inherited the case from his predecessor, said earlier it was determined the rape charge would not stick after reviewing the details with the victim and discussing it in his office.
"There was a substantial question about whether the elements of the crime could be proven," he said. "I regret we did not make this difficult decision closer to when I took office."
The victim reportedly told police Luttinen bought her wine coolers after picking her up for a babysitting job. The girl said she drank a few and was feeling drunk when Luttinen and his wife returned from their evening out, police said.
She said she consumed a jello shot offered to her by Luttinen, blacked out and awoke to Luttinen having sex with her.
He only stopped because his wife walked in and yelled after seeing what he was doing, the girl told police.
His wife reportedly told police she saw her husband kiss the girl on the lips shorty before walking in on them. She did not call police and later told them she "could not be the one to tell on James because she could not do that to her sons."
Luttinen reportedly asked his wife to tell the girl he was sorry and that "she could punch him if she wanted to."
Luttinen reportedly explained himself in part to police by saying he was drunk and "there was a young, good-looking girl, rubbing up against me."
He said the girl pursued the sex and verbally affirmed that was what she wanted when asked, police said.
He said it dawned on him what he was doing once his wife yelled at him, and he "freaked out at that point."
During a bond hearing early on in the case, it was revealed Luttinen was working as an information technology specialist for the FBI, with high-level clearance.