VALPARAISO — A 24-year-old Union Township man has pleaded guilty to two counts of battery in a case that was originally filed as a rape.
Edward Halper IV was sentenced to nearly two years of formal probation.
The alleged victim in the case told police that after having consensual sex with Halper during the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2016, he later forced her to have sex again despite her pleas for him to stop.
The woman said Halper slapped her in the face, grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the wall, according to charging information filed in court.
"Halper continued to hold her down to the bed saying that she should stop crying or the people upstairs will think that he is raping her," according to court records.
The woman said she continued to cry and ask Halper to stop, but the attack did not end until one of his friends entered the room, police said.
While Halper initially denied having sex with the woman a second time, he later admitted to it, but said the woman never resisted, police said. He then said the woman did tell him to stop a few times, but he continued having sex anyway.
He said he slapped her and pulled her hair playfully.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.