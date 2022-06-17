Porter County rape, incest mistrial triggered by mistake with evidence, court says

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors and defense agreed to Thursday's mistrial in a rape and incest case after learning that a piece of evidence had mistakenly been presented to jurors, according to the court.

"The court indicated that during jury deliberations, it came to the attention of the court and the parties that an item of evidence had gone back to the jury room that shouldn’t have," the court statement reads.

"Both the State and Defense asked for a mistrial based upon the potential prejudice to the case from the jury’s access to this evidence," the court said. "The court granted their joint motion."

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann has said his office will take another shot next month at convicting Porter resident Elon Howe on the charges of rape and incest.

"When there are trials there is always a risk of a mistrial," Germann said. "It is unfortunate, but we do plan to retry the case."

A new trial is scheduled for July 18.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said Friday, "We look forward to trying this case again."

The case was tried this week before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Jurors watched Wednesday morning as Howe told a detective during a videotaped interview how he attempted to have sexual intercourse with an intellectually disabled family member.

While describing how the adult woman "liked attention," Howe, 58, took blame for his actions.

"I'm the bad person," he told Porter police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik during the July 29, 2019, interview.

Komisarcik testified during this week's trial that her department was alerted to the accusations on July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019, when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex acts and the pain it caused her.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said of Howe. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Komisarcik said the woman's responses reminded her of a 5-year-old child.

DeBoer ruled last month that the woman, who reportedly has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, is not competent to testify during the trial.

"It's been a gradual build up for a year or two," Howe said during his police interview.

When asked if his wife knew about the alleged abuse, Howe responded, "I'm not going to talk about that."

