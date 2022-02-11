 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County rape trial delayed as defense claims it just got new evidence, court says

David Petersen

VALPARAISO — Next week's rape trial involving a Griffith man has been derailed at the eleventh hour at the request of the defense, which said it needs time to review videotaped statements from the accuser that it was only recently made aware of, according to the court.

Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen, who represents 38-year-old David Petersen, said he received an email from prosecutors Monday revealing the existence of the police videos.

The body cam video contains statements that are in addition to and/or inconsistent with prior statements, Gruenhagen said.

The motion was granted Friday by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and a status hearing was scheduled for March 8, the court said.

A new trial date was not set.

Petersen is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery based on allegations he forced himself sexually on a woman he knew as she slept March 25, 2019, at her South Haven home, according to court documents.

The woman went to the hospital a couple of days after the alleged attack to be treated for injuries, police said. While records show she reported the sexual attack, she declined a forensic sexual assault exam at the time and declined to pursue charges with police.

She showed up June 8, 2019, at the Porter County Sheriff's Department and reported the alleged incident, police said.

The woman provided police with a 45-minute recorded conversation from two days following the alleged incident where she and Petersen discuss the alleged attack, according to charging information. Petersen reportedly told the woman his mother knows everything.

"She knows that I assaulted you on Monday night (March 25, 2019) in a horrible way ... that I regret it every hour of every day ... that you didn't deserve it," according to police.

