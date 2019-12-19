{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Just moments after telling newly sworn-in Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer how important it is not to take herself too seriously, Indiana Appellate Court Judge Nancy Vaidik presented her with a pink boa.

As she placed the boa over DeBoer's head, Vaidik said it had been gifted to her for the same purpose and she was passing it along.

The moment of levity came as DeBoer was sworn in Thursday afternoon by the judge she is replacing — Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper.

DeBoer will take officially take over the position Jan. 1 for Harper, who is stepping down after 35 years in office and becoming the longest-serving female judge in the state, and just about the first female everything in Porter County's legal system.

DeBoer was chosen last month to complete the final year of Harper's term by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Thursday's ceremony drew a standing room-only crowd including state and local officials, and judges from the federal level and surrounding counties.

"This is a great day," Harper said.

DeBoer faces a "challenging, challenging job," Harper said. The court oversees major civil and criminal cases, as well as the county's juvenile justice system.

Delivering her own moment of humor, Harper said DeBoer meets all the requirements of the job.

"You have to be named Mary," she said, triggering an outburst of laughter.

"You have to be a Republican," Harper continued with the parallels of her own life. "You must be married to a man named Dave and your Dave must be a Democrat."

Vaidik described DeBoer as a Energizer Bunny.

"You are the hardest worker I know," she said.

She further lauded DeBoer for not taking herself too seriously, which is important to keep judges patient, open minded and judicial.

While pointing out that Harper will be a tough act to follow, Vaidik voiced confidence in DeBoer.

After trying on her judge's robe following the swearing-in, DeBoer spoke about the challenges of her current position as Porter County Superior Court magistrate and thanked mentors who have helped prepare her for this, her "dream job."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.