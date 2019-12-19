VALPARAISO — Just moments after telling newly sworn-in Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer how important it is not to take herself too seriously, Indiana Appellate Court Judge Nancy Vaidik presented her with a pink boa.
As she placed the boa over DeBoer's head, Vaidik said it had been gifted to her for the same purpose and she was passing it along.
The moment of levity came as DeBoer was sworn in Thursday afternoon by the judge she is replacing — Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper.
DeBoer will take officially take over the position Jan. 1 for Harper, who is stepping down after 35 years in office and becoming the longest-serving female judge in the state, and just about the first female everything in Porter County's legal system.
DeBoer was chosen last month to complete the final year of Harper's term by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Thursday's ceremony drew a standing room-only crowd including state and local officials, and judges from the federal level and surrounding counties.
"This is a great day," Harper said.
DeBoer faces a "challenging, challenging job," Harper said. The court oversees major civil and criminal cases, as well as the county's juvenile justice system.
Delivering her own moment of humor, Harper said DeBoer meets all the requirements of the job.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"You have to be named Mary," she said, triggering an outburst of laughter.
"You have to be a Republican," Harper continued with the parallels of her own life. "You must be married to a man named Dave and your Dave must be a Democrat."
Vaidik described DeBoer as a Energizer Bunny.
"You are the hardest worker I know," she said.
She further lauded DeBoer for not taking herself too seriously, which is important to keep judges patient, open minded and judicial.
While pointing out that Harper will be a tough act to follow, Vaidik voiced confidence in DeBoer.
After trying on her judge's robe following the swearing-in, DeBoer spoke about the challenges of her current position as Porter County Superior Court magistrate and thanked mentors who have helped prepare her for this, her "dream job."
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper and her husband, Judge David Chidester, greet well-wishers Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center for Harper’s retirement party.
John Luke, The Times
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke The Times
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper talks to well-wishers Tuesday night as they gather at the Porter County Expo Center for her retirement party. Harper is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
A long line of guests waits to greet Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, lower right, and her husband, Judge David Chidester, Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center.
John Luke The Times
People gather Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center to wish well to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
People gather Tuesday night at the Porter County Expo Center to wish well to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who is leaving after 35 years on the bench.
John Luke, The Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.