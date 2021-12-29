 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County school records hacked; Social Security and other employee data targeted, officials say
alert urgent

Porter County school records hacked; Social Security and other employee data targeted, officials say

Duneland School Corp.

Chesterton High School is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Employees of the Duneland School Corporation have been notified that their Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other personal information may have been accessed during a recent computer hacking.

"We recommend that all current and former employees, and the beneficiaries and dependents of those employees, remain vigilant for signs of unauthorized activity by reviewing any statements that they receive relating to their health insurance," the school system said. "If they identify any charges or activity that they did not authorize, please contact the insured or provider immediately."

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

School officials said they were tipped off to the hacking when on Oct. 27, they discovered that certain systems within their computer network were unavailable.

"We immediately began to investigate, contacted law enforcement, a cybersecurity firm was engaged, and steps were taken to address the incident and restore operations," the school corporation said. "We also implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures, including multi-factor authentication for all user accounts, to further protect the data we maintain."

It was determined that an unauthorized person obtained access to the Duneland systems between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

"We thoroughly reviewed those files and determined that they contained information relating to our self-insured health plan and general employment records, including individual names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers if they were provided to us, and benefits information," Duneland said.

The corporation said it is in the  process of notifying current and former employees, as well as beneficiaries and dependents of those employees. The impacted individuals are being provided with complimentary membership to a program designed to detect possible misuse of personal information and provide credit monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa's charity

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts