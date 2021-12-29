Porter County school records hacked; Social Security and other employee data targeted, officials say

CHESTERTON — Employees of the Duneland School Corporation have been notified that their Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other personal information may have been accessed during a recent computer hacking.

"We recommend that all current and former employees, and the beneficiaries and dependents of those employees, remain vigilant for signs of unauthorized activity by reviewing any statements that they receive relating to their health insurance," the school system said. "If they identify any charges or activity that they did not authorize, please contact the insured or provider immediately."

School officials said they were tipped off to the hacking when on Oct. 27, they discovered that certain systems within their computer network were unavailable.

"We immediately began to investigate, contacted law enforcement, a cybersecurity firm was engaged, and steps were taken to address the incident and restore operations," the school corporation said. "We also implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures, including multi-factor authentication for all user accounts, to further protect the data we maintain."