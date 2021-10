Porter County sheriff announces son will be running for top cop job

VALPARAISO — Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds has announced his son, also Dave Reynolds, will be running next year for the top cop job in the unincorporated areas of the county.

"As you know next year I will be finishing my 16th year as Porter County Sheriff," Reynolds, the current office holder, said in a social media post.

"David is very qualified, and his law enforcement experience will make him an outstanding sheriff," he said of his son.

The sheriff was not immediately available Monday afternoon for further comment.

A campaign launch event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at U.S. 6 and Meridian Road.

