Porter County sheriff candidate hopes to be judged on his own merits

VALPARAISO — As the son of a longtime leader in area law enforcement, David Reynolds II said he has faced accusations of nepotism during much of his more than two decades in police work.

But as he prepares to run next year for Porter County Sheriff — a seat held for the past seven years by his father Dave Reynolds — the 43-year-old asks that voters take a close look at his own background, education and career change he recently made in hopes of being able to give back to the county he has called home his entire life.

Reynolds said he left his dream job with the Drug Enforcement Administration last year after 14 years because the federal position barred him from running for public office.

He said he made the decision after talking to area government, business and school leaders and confirming he had something unique to offer as sheriff.

"I felt obligated to give back," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said his police work began as a student in 1998 when he joined the Indiana University force in Bloomington while completing his criminal justice degree. He then joined the Porter County Sheriff's Department in 2000 and went on to serve as patrolman, detective and an assignment with a DEA task force.