VALPARAISO — A seven-year patrolman with the Porter County Sheriff's Department was awarded Tuesday with the department's second-ever medal of honor.
Nathan Graf was recognized for saving two of his fellow officers from harm or even death during a Jan. 23 call involving a suicidal man.
When officers arrived at the home in the 700 block of McCool Road in South Haven shortly after 5:30 p.m., they initiated a discussion with a man with slit wrists, who was holding box cutter, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said.
The man retreated into the home and officers decided to follow because of the extent of his injuries.
Graf shot his Taser at the man and the man fled into the home's kitchen, Reynolds said.
"Seconds later, the male subject suddenly charged out of the kitchen with the box cutter raised over his head and ran directly toward Officer (Tyler) Williams," Reynolds said.
Fearing for the welfare of Williams and Lt. Jeremy Chavez, Graf transitioned to his firearm and fired three shots that struck and stopped the man, Reynolds said.
Officers kicked the box cutter out of the man's hand, handcuffed him and searched for anymore weapons before initiating lifesaving measures until emergency medical officials arrived.
The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Kevin Grant Vawter.
"Officer Graf's flawless transition from his Taser to his firearm, his proficiency with the firearm and his calm demeanor throughout, are the reasons that Officer Williams and Lt. Chavez were not harmed," Reynolds said.
The shooting investigation was closed by the Indiana State Police last month without any finding of wrongdoing on the part of the officers, according to the department.
Graf, who had been surprised by Tuesday's award, declined the opportunity to speak during the short ceremony at the department.
"I'm just happy I performed the way I did," he said following the event.
Graf credited his training with his response.
Chavez was on hand Tuesday and expressed his gratitude to Graf.
"If it weren't for Officer Graf's quick, decisive actions, there is no doubt I would have suffered serious injuries or death on that night," Chavez said. "I am eternally grateful for Officer Graf's actions and will never forget what happened that night."
The accolades are not over for Graf. Reynolds announced the officer has been selected as the Indiana Sheriff's Association Deputy of the Year.
Chris Allton, a neighbor of the Vawter, said the day following the shooting that she was surprised to learn about the incident.
"They were the nicest people," Allton said.
She said the family, which included a couple and their son, were friendly, helpful to fellow neighbors and generous with the vegetables produced in their summer garden.
"I never saw this coming," Allton said.