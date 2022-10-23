Porter County sheriff race features a couple familiar names

VALPARAISO — The general election race for Porter County sheriff features two familiar names in local law enforcement.

Republican Jeff Balon is facing off against Democrat David Reynolds.

Balon, 53, who is a 30-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department and current chief, said he grew up on a farm in rural Valparaiso and attended the Duneland school system.

He has never held elected office and said his goal as sheriff "will be to address issues within the sheriff’s department that will improve the internal issues that often times plague a police department, and I will develop external programs (many of which I currently do as the chief of police) that will build public trust, transparency, save taxpayers money, and build strong relationships with schools, business and citizens."

"I have been a police officer within Porter County more than 30 years, beginning in 1992," Balon said. "During that time, I have watched the county change in many ways. Most of these changes are for the better; yet, some are not."

Reynolds, 44, a lifelong Porter County resident, current resident of Valparaiso and son of current Sheriff Dave Reynolds, is a former Porter County police officer and former supervisory special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He said he has never held elected office.

"I am running for sheriff because I have unmatched knowledge, experience, and vision to keep this a community of law and order," he said. "I have dedicated my professional life to keeping the people of this county and region safe."

"Porter County has grown and changed a great deal in my lifetime," he said. "I am uniquely qualified to identify and address the present-day challenges that this county faces."

When asked about qualifications for the job as sheriff, Balon said he has a bachelors degree in public safety management from Calumet College of Saint Joseph and a certificate of completion from Northwestern Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

"I have spent over 30 years in local law enforcement, so I know what is needed locally to make a difference in Porter County," he said.

"I spent over a decade assigned to the patrol division, leading men and women in uniform," Balon said. "I spent over a decade in the investigations division, lead major investigations ranging from homicides to hostage negotiations (and everything in between), and I have spent the last 7 years as a police administrator, most currently as the chief of police since 2017."

"The unique and transferable skills that I have obtained as the chief of police is what qualifies me most to the next sheriff of Porter County."

Reynolds said, "I have unparalleled educational and work experience that makes me the most qualified person for the job. I am the only candidate with undergraduate and master’s degrees in criminal justice and law enforcement."

"My master’s program was particularly invaluable, as I was able to spend months analyzing real-world issues faced by law enforcement and the public alike," he said. "That included a deep dive into Porter County’s finances and the sheriff’s office budget."

"I am similarly the only candidate with local, state, and federal work experience that I will bring to my role as sheriff," Reynolds said. "In my more than twenty years of law enforcement experience, I have helped to hire and train hundreds of officers and agents who have served to protect this region. I have been responsible for investigations that have led to the arrests and successful prosecution of numerous criminals ranging from burglary to drug trafficking to murder. I have managed multi-million dollar budgets devoted to crime fighting."

"This experience is detailed on my website at reynolds4sheriff.com," he said.

When it comes to goals as sheriff, Balon said that as chief of police, he has "developed long-term strategies that focus on recruitment, hiring, training and retaining the most qualified people to become outstanding police officers in Porter County."

"I have the experience and hands-on knowledge of building successful multi-million-dollar budgets that are fiscally conservative; yet identify the long-term projected needs of our community, now and for the next generation of law enforcement," he said. "I have blueprinted long-term strategies that put people and programs in place to address the mental health and substance dependency issues that are within every community in Porter County."

"In addition to all of this, I have been able to put crime reducing programs in place that have kept crime rates low, even though the population of Valparaiso has grown," Balon said. "Valparaiso has been ranked near the top among safest cities in the state of Indiana (midsize). This proves that the programs that I have managed are successful."

Reynolds said his priorities as sheriff will be school safety, drug awareness and community outreach.

"There is nothing more important than keeping our children safe," he said.

He plans to prioritize the current One County One Protocol initiative, evaluate the need to create a full-time position to oversee the department's school safety program, work collaboratively with school administrations on safety and institute a "See Something, Hear Something, Say Something" campaign directed at students.

On drug awareness, Reynolds said he "will develop a heroin overdose dashboard that will provide real-time information to the public. The program will assist in drawing attention to the growing issue."

"The drug problem is complicated," he said. "My expertise in drug investigations and experience gained leading federal drug task forces will help the sheriff’s office target and punish wholesale quantity drug dealers, and reduce the volume of drugs coming into the county."

On community outreach, Reynolds plans to implement a data-driven initiative that monitors crime and promote the interactions the sheriff’s office has with the public through monthly public meetings.