Porter County sheriff releases photos of wanted woman

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 35-year-old woman wanted on various drug-related charges.

Stacy Lynn Johnston is described by the department as 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

"She has several tattoos, some visible on her left wrist and hand," police said. "She is possibly driving a silver 2004 Saturn Ion."

Johnston is wanted in Porter County on felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, police said. She is also wanted on drug charges in Lake County.

She has a history of frequenting the Pleasant Valley mobile home park in Portage and has lived in Wheatfield, according to police. She has worked in the hotel industry.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department via the Submit a Tip page or by sending a text message to 219-309-7760.

