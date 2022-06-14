Porter County Sheriff's Office hiring patrol officer

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking accepting applicants in an accelerated hiring process.
The position that is being hired for is probationary patrol officer and applications are due by 4 p.m. June 21 by mail or in person.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., have a valid driver's license, have no felony convictions and have no misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence. Individuals must become a Porter County resident within one year of filling the position.
A list of benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions and more can be found on the Porter County Sheriff's Office website.
Applications can be picked up at the Porter County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications can also be found on the agency website at
www.portercountysheriff.com/employment.
Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls can be contacted via email at
pio@porterco-ps.org for more information.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Antoine Whiting
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2202362
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Terry Markwell
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202361
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Gloria Maxon
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2202368
Charges: Theft, felony
Trent Nicholas
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202371
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ryan Malarik
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202357
Charges: OWI, felony
Gary Bolcerek
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2202375
Charges: Burglary, felony
Stefan Colville
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202358
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Henn
Arrest date: June 10, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2202359
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Haley Greco
Arrest date: June 9, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2202350
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Junice Busch
Arrest date: June 9, 2022 Age: 64 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202352
Charges: Fraud, felony
DeVante White
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202345
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Timothy Szparaga
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202335
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Agustin Rios Guzman
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2202346
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Henry Scaggs
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2202334
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Spencer Marsh
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2202337
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Carlos Castillo
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202336
Charges: OWI, felony
Ronald Epting
Arrest date: June 8, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202343
Charges: Possession legend drug, felony
Michael Swienconek
Arrest date: June 7, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2202320
Charges: Theft, felony
Gregory Devetski
Arrest date: June 7, 2022 Age: 73 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202324
Charges: OWI, felony
Jamey Goin
Arrest date: June 7, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202321
Charges: Theft, felony
Michael Miller
Arrest date: June 6, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202316
Charges: OWI, felony
Nicholas Cervantes
Arrest date: June 6, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2202318
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Josip Markovich
Arrest date: June 6, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202317
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Bianca Martin
Arrest date: June 6, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number: 2202315
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kevin Zaragoza
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2202314
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Travis Ridge
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202305
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maurice Russell Jr.
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2202310
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jewel Summers
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202309
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Crystal Jenkins
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202308
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Nimon
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202311
Charges: OWI, felony
Kenneth Clasen
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202307
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Furlow
Arrest date: June 5, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202306
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
