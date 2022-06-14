Porter County Sheriff's Office hiring patrol officer

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking accepting applicants in an accelerated hiring process.

The position that is being hired for is probationary patrol officer and applications are due by 4 p.m. June 21 by mail or in person.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., have a valid driver's license, have no felony convictions and have no misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence. Individuals must become a Porter County resident within one year of filling the position.

A list of benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions and more can be found on the Porter County Sheriff's Office website.

Applications can be picked up at the Porter County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications can also be found on the agency website at www.portercountysheriff.com/employment.

Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls can be contacted via email at pio@porterco-ps.org for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.