 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Porter County Sheriff's Office hiring patrol officer

  • 0
Porter County Sheriff's Department SWAT

A Porter County Sheriff's Department armored vehicle

 Provided

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking accepting applicants in an accelerated hiring process.

The position that is being hired for is probationary patrol officer and applications are due by 4 p.m. June 21 by mail or in person.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., have a valid driver's license, have no felony convictions and have no misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence. Individuals must become a Porter County resident within one year of filling the position. 

A list of benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions and more can be found on the Porter County Sheriff's Office website. 

Applications can be picked up at the Porter County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications can also be found on the agency website at www.portercountysheriff.com/employment

People are also reading…

Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls can be contacted via email at pio@porterco-ps.org for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts