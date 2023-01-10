Porter County shoplifter leads wrong-way chase on U.S. 6; police vehicle damaged

PORTAGE — An accused shoplifter faces a felony resisting charge after fleeing from a Meijer store only to discover an off-duty police officer hot on her heels.

The accused, identified by police as Nina Vazquez, 37, of Portage Township, led a high-speed vehicle chase in the wrong direction of U.S. 6, ending in a collision with a police vehicle, the incident report says.

"Nina stated she then left Meijer and fled from police because she was scared," a report says. "While en route to the jail, Nina began to cry and sob while stating 'Why? What did I do?'"

The off-duty officer said he was heading toward the exit doors of the grocery shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday when he overheard employees say "We have a runner," police said.

The officer said he displayed his badge and ordered Vazquez to stop, but she hopped in her vehicle and sped away. She drove east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 6 without her headlights on and nearly struck a vehicle, police said.

Vazquez made her way to the eastbound lanes at Airport Road and ignored traffic lights until turning south of Ind. 149 and then west on Midway Drive, where the officer used his vehicle to stop her. The police vehicle was damaged in the move.

Police said they found various medications in the vehicle.

She was taken to Porter County Jail and faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement and theft, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

