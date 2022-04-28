Porter County student nabbed with 2 explosive devices at school, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — The Porter County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called into action Wednesday and a student was taken into custody after being found in possession of two improvised explosive devices at Union Township Middle School, Porter County police said.

A school resource officer was notified at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday by an administrator about the potential explosive devices in the student's backpack, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

The officer and administrators relocated classrooms of students near the backpack and secured the area until the bomb squad arrived, McFalls said.

"They discovered and safely removed two improvised explosive devices," he said of the squad.

A juvenile was taken into custody and faces a charge of possessing a destructive device, according to police.

School Principal Joshua Goeringer was not immediately available Thursday afternoon for comment.

