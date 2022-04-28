 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

Porter County student nabbed with 2 explosive devices at school, police say

  • 0
Union Township School Corp.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called into action Wednesday and a student was taken into custody after being found in possession of two improvised explosive devices at Union Township Middle School, Porter County police said.

 Image from Google Maps

UNION TOWNSHIP — The Porter County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called into action Wednesday and a student was taken into custody after being found in possession of two improvised explosive devices at Union Township Middle School, Porter County police said.

A school resource officer was notified at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday by an administrator about the potential explosive devices in the student's backpack, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

The officer and administrators relocated classrooms of students near the backpack and secured the area until the bomb squad arrived, McFalls said.

"They discovered and safely removed two improvised explosive devices," he said of the squad.

A juvenile was taken into custody and faces a charge of possessing a destructive device, according to police.

School Principal Joshua Goeringer was not immediately available Thursday afternoon for comment.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand’s iconic Maya Bay rejuvenation sparks wider debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts