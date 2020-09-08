 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County swears in new juvenile magistrate
alert urgent

Porter County swears in new juvenile magistrate

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — About two months after taking over as Porter County's new juvenile court magistrate, Kristen Mulligan was officially sworn in.

"They have a saying out there that 'not all heroes wear capes,'" Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said during Friday's ceremony. "They may not wear capes, but this one wears a robe!"

The Valparaiso resident, who has worked for the past decade as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services, filled the post that was left vacant as a result of the May firing of Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger.

"Kristen is no newbie," DeBoer said. "She may be a new appointee to the Porter Circuit Court bench but she is an experienced litigator and an old soul when it comes to protecting the children of Porter County and Northwest Indiana."

Mulligan graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law in 2006.

In her DCS job, she has worked in Lake, Starke and Porter counties, DeBoer has said.

The magistrate hears juvenile delinquency matters, juvenile paternity cases and cases brought by the DCS. 

"These are the ones where children are found to be in harm’s way and DCS steps in to remove the children," DeBoer said. "Because of that, I wanted to find a magistrate, who I knew could handle these difficult cases."

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts