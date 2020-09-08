Porter County swears in new juvenile magistrate

VALPARAISO — About two months after taking over as Porter County's new juvenile court magistrate, Kristen Mulligan was officially sworn in.
"They have a saying out there that 'not all heroes wear capes,'" Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said during Friday's ceremony. "They may not wear capes, but this one wears a robe!"
The Valparaiso resident, who has worked for the past decade as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services, filled the post that was left vacant as a result of the May firing of Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger.
"Kristen is no newbie," DeBoer said. "She may be a new appointee to the Porter Circuit Court bench but she is an experienced litigator and an old soul when it comes to protecting the children of Porter County and Northwest Indiana."
Mulligan graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law in 2006.
In her DCS job, she has worked in Lake, Starke and Porter counties, DeBoer has said.
The magistrate hears juvenile delinquency matters, juvenile paternity cases and cases brought by the DCS.
"These are the ones where children are found to be in harm’s way and DCS steps in to remove the children," DeBoer said. "Because of that, I wanted to find a magistrate, who I knew could handle these difficult cases."
Anastasia Ann Vanderwall
Ashley Virginia Andrews
Barry Edwin Sayger Jr.
Brandon Robert Clutts
Cole Avery Colvin
Courtlandt Bryn Harris
David Lee Elliot
Dionte Jerome Johnson
Donald Ray Dennison Jr.
Edward Lamont Hollins
Elizabeth Marie Slavo
Ethan Douglas Norrise
Garrett Jameson Mygrants
Jasmine Leigh Ann Davis-Riley
Jerry Allen Rust
Joseph James Trebinski
Lisa Marie Wright
Michael Lee Waters
Natalie Christine Peterson
Nicholas Michael Prochno
Nicholas Scott Cardenas
Rodney Anthony Dazzena Jr.
Saima Sayeda Iqbal
Shelah Ann Waszak
Todd James Lunsford
William Laverne Carr
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.