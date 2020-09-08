Porter County swears in new juvenile magistrate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — About two months after taking over as Porter County's new juvenile court magistrate, Kristen Mulligan was officially sworn in.

"They have a saying out there that 'not all heroes wear capes,'" Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said during Friday's ceremony. "They may not wear capes, but this one wears a robe!"

The Valparaiso resident, who has worked for the past decade as an attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services, filled the post that was left vacant as a result of the May firing of Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger.

"Kristen is no newbie," DeBoer said. "She may be a new appointee to the Porter Circuit Court bench but she is an experienced litigator and an old soul when it comes to protecting the children of Porter County and Northwest Indiana."

Mulligan graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law in 2006.

In her DCS job, she has worked in Lake, Starke and Porter counties, DeBoer has said.

The magistrate hears juvenile delinquency matters, juvenile paternity cases and cases brought by the DCS.