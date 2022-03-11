Porter County teacher pleads guilty to cocaine at school; given year to avoid felony, court says

VALPARAISO — Nearly a year after dropping a bag of cocaine outside Chesterton High School where he taught, Patrick Miller pleaded guilty to a reduced charge as part of a proposal that will allow him to escape a felony conviction and time behind bars if he stays in line during the next year.

If the 61-year-old Jackson Township resident violates the terms of the agreement, he will be convicted on the felony and faces whatever sentence is decided by the court, according to Friday's hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Miller, who was represented by defense attorney Jason Denny, pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of possessing cocaine, according to the proposed plea agreement.

Clymer agreed to take the plea under advisement until March 17, 2023 during which time Miller is required to continue being monitored under pretrial supervision and continue seeing a counselor, the agreement says.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days or 90 hours of community service.

If he complies with these terms and has no new arrests during the next year, the conviction will be entered as a misdemeanor and he will be sentenced to time served, the proposal says. If he fails, he will be convicted on the lower level felony and face up to 2 1/2 years behind bars.

A parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice at Chesterton High School at about 4:30 p.m. April 15 when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot. She took it home and provided it the next day to police, who confirmed it was cocaine.

An officer viewed surveillance footage from April 15 of the area in question and watched as Miller pulled keys from his pocket and then the bag in question fell to the ground unnoticed at 12:18 p.m., according to charges. The officer then watched as the parent picked up the bag about four hours later.

Miller, who reportedly teaches adults in the wake of his arrest, later told police he went to Illinois, picked up two friends and the package in question, which he assumed was cocaine, according to the charges.

He then gave several differing stories about how he came into possession of the cocaine, police said. He admitted to having used the drug in the past, but reportedly refused to take a drug test.

The Duneland School Corp. said it cooperated with Chesterton police during the investigation and had taken "immediate steps to remove the staff member from employment."

"At no time were students involved in the incident," according to the school district.

