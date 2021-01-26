Porter County teacher who demanded students' nude photos gets 12 years in prison

HAMMOND — A former Porter County teacher is going to prison for collecting graphic photos of underage female students.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 12-year sentence Tuesday on 31-year-old Brian Kunze, a former history teacher at Wheeler High School who was terminated in May 2019.
Kunze pleaded guilty Oct. 30, 2020, to one count of receipt of child pornography. He did so under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office sparing him an even longer sentence, had he been convicted at trial.
The judge accepted the terms of that agreement, which also requires Kunze to remain under court supervision for 10 years after his prison release and register as a sex offender.
The plea agreement also calls for Kunze to pay three of his victims $10,000 each to compensate them for counseling.
Court papers state Kunze was teaching at Wheeler High School from mid-2018 to early 2019, when he collected sexually explicit images of three students.
The government alleges Kunze used his former position as a teacher to demand a 17-year-old student send him a topless photograph of herself to retain her A grade in his class.
Investigators said a second girl told them she was 17 when Kunze asked her for a nude photo and she complied.
A third girl told investigators she was 15 years old when a male student shared naked photos of her with others. Police said they found some of those images on one of Kunze's phones.
In total, Mr. Kunze admitted to knowingly receiving and possessing over 150 images depicting minors being forced to engage in sexually explicit conduct, Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, said in a news release.
Kunze also has to forfeit possession of all computer devices federal authorities seized from him.
Kunze’s defense attorney told the court in an earlier memo that Kunze always wanted to be a teacher.
He graduated from Manchester University in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and was accumulating credits toward a master’s degree.
He started as an elementary school librarian and worked at the high school level for seven years.
