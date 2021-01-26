Porter County teacher who demanded students' nude photos gets 12 years in prison

HAMMOND — A former Porter County teacher is going to prison for collecting graphic photos of underage female students.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 12-year sentence Tuesday on 31-year-old Brian Kunze, a former history teacher at Wheeler High School who was terminated in May 2019.

Kunze pleaded guilty Oct. 30, 2020, to one count of receipt of child pornography. He did so under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office sparing him an even longer sentence, had he been convicted at trial.

The judge accepted the terms of that agreement, which also requires Kunze to remain under court supervision for 10 years after his prison release and register as a sex offender.

The plea agreement also calls for Kunze to pay three of his victims $10,000 each to compensate them for counseling.

Court papers state Kunze was teaching at Wheeler High School from mid-2018 to early 2019, when he collected sexually explicit images of three students.

The government alleges Kunze used his former position as a teacher to demand a 17-year-old student send him a topless photograph of herself to retain her A grade in his class.

