VALPARAISO — Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said he was glad to be part of a local team of officials taking part in Wednesday's Statewide Opioid Summit in Indianapolis.
But he said the group from Porter County already meets regularly to secure funding to fight the local drug problem and the members did not hear anything during the conference to indicate they are on anything but the right track.
The team from Porter County was organized by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer and Porter County Court Magistrate Mary DeBoer, Reynolds said.
"Porter County is especially devastated by opioid abuse, including heroin addiction and the resulting overdoses," Clymer said.
Clymer said he was glad to "be a small part of this first step on a very long and difficult battle."
Also travelling to the summit this week was Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel.
"The percentage of opioid abusers ultimately involved in the criminal justice system is between 50 and 80 percent," Gensel said. "Those who deal drugs for profit or who commit crimes of violence to obtain drugs need serious sanctions, including prison sentences."
"Presenters at the summit explained to the stakeholders how properly applied medical assisted treatments can be used to help those addicted to overcome their addiction and become productive members of society," he said. "Those of us involved locally in dealing with the opioid crisis can now work toward implementation of their ideas."