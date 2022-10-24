Porter County teen accused in fatal shooting released from detention; prosecutors weigh waiver to adult court

VALPARAISO — A 17-year-old Portage High School student accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man just more than a week ago was ordered released Monday afternoon from the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center while her case moves forward.

In the meantime, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Shanahan said his office will decide within the next two days whether to seek to waive the case to adult court.

The teen, whom The Times is not naming at this time because of the juvenile status of her case, squinted her eyes in a smile upon hearing the news of her release to home detention and later shared a smile with her mother, who sat nearby in the small juvenile courtroom along with girl's father.

A "petition alleging delinquency" filed against the teen accuses her of committing felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

The accusations are that on Oct. 14, the teen pointed another person's handgun at the head of Andrew Lenahan and shot him, resulting in Lenahan's death, the petition reads.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan, who appeared to struggle with the question of whether the girl poses a threat to herself and others, ordered that she resume attending school, have no access to alcohol or weapons, undergo regular alcohol and drug testing, have no contact at home with friends, continue with mental health treatment, and either take the bus or be driven by her mother to school and school alone.

The girl, who reportedly suffers from anxiety disorders that has caused her pass out, sometimes repeatedly, during all but one of her days at the juvenile detention center, has a history of drinking alcohol to self-medicate, Shanahan said.

Porter County Juvenile Probation Officer Julie Jozwiak opposed the girl's release to home detention, saying not enough of the details have yet been provided by police.

"We don't know the circumstances of why this happened," she said.

Defense attorney Ken Elwood argued the ongoing detention was making the girl's anxiety disorder worse and the evidence released so far seems to indicate she had no intention of shooting Lenahan.

He said a few men brought the handguns in question to the gathering in the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township and set them out believing they were unloaded.

After others had pointed the guns at the teen and pulled the trigger, Lenahan handed her a gun and after hesitating at first, she pulled the trigger and shot him, Elwood said.

While one of the men claimed to have seen the girl chamber the gun, Elwood said that is unlikely because of the strength required. She had also been told the gun was not loaded, the attorney said.

The gun was described in the delinquency petition as a black Glock model 45 9 mm pistol.

If prosecutors decide to pursue the waiver to adult court, a hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Porter County police said they were called out around 10:15 p.m. Oct. 14 in response to the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound," said police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls.

"The suspect in the case, a female juvenile, was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later," McFalls said.

Andrew's mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia, told The Times last week that Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.

"Anything he set his mind to, he did it," she said.

She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball, and was a hunter.

"He was an active kid," John Lenahan said of his son. "He enjoyed life."

Andrew leaves behind two siblings, Gavin, 19 and Irelyn, 13, the parents said.