PORTAGE — A 43-year-old Hebron woman, who drove her vehicle off the roadway and rolled it in a wooded area with her daughter inside, was driving intoxicated, Porter County police said.

Debra Montoya, who was found during a portable breath test to be twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, OWI endangering others and driving without ever receiving a license, according to the arrest report.

County police said they were called out around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Ind. 2 and County Road 600 North where Montoya told them she was driving south on the highway when she attempted to avoid a dead animal in the roadway.

"Avoiding the deceased animal, caused Debra to run off the roadway and overturn the vehicle," police said.

Neither Montoya nor her daughter accepted medical care at the scene, police said.

While speaking to Montoya, police said they smelled alcohol on her breath and noticed her speech was slurred, eyes were glassy and that she was unsteady on her feet. She reportedly admitted to have been drinking alcohol before the crash.

Montoya's daughter was released to another family member and the case was reported to Indiana Child Protective Services, police said.

