Porter County woman charged after refusing medical care for injured dog, police say

VALPARAISO — A 53-year-old Valparaiso-area woman faces a criminal charge of cruelty to an animal after repeatedly refusing medical care for her dog, which had suffered a broken leg, according to police and court records.

Patricia Soliday was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail Saturday and appears to have been released after posting an $800 cash bond, records show.

Porter County police said they were alerted June 21 that the dog in question, Oliver, had been injured earlier that month after leaving Soliday's yard in the 700 block of Cub Run Road.

An officer said he spoke with Soliday that day and she responded by screaming racial slurs and complaining about others contacting animal control.

Soliday said her dog left her yard and was injured while she was away at work, police said.

"She also stated that she did not know if he was attacked by another dog or how he became injured because she was not home at the time," according to the incident report.

Soliday said she took Oliver, a 6-year-old mixed breed male dog, to a local veterinarian on June 3 and was told the dog had suffered a broken front leg, according to police. She was given medications for the dog, but said she did not have the thousands of dollars needed to repair the break.

The veterinary office in question reportedly told police the dog suffered open fractures and Soliday declined surgery to repair or remove the leg, offers for discounted care or to surrender ownership of the animal to allow for immediate care.

When Soliday failed to show for a visit at another veterinary clinic June 23, she reportedly told police she did not feel well and "her health comes first."

"Throughout my conversation with Ms. Soliday, she did not appear to comprehend the severity of Oliver's injury," the officer wrote.

The initial veterinarian who saw Oliver told police that without immediate care, Oliver would likely suffer systemic infection and death of the tissue in the broken leg.

Soliday took Oliver to a second veterinarian June 28, but again refused care due to costs, police said. She also refused to surrender the animal.

"(The veterinarian) expressed concern over Oliver leaving the clinic with Ms. Soliday because she does not believe that Ms. Soliday will follow up with further care for Oliver's injury," the report says.

Soliday is scheduled to appear Aug. 24 for an initial hearing in her criminal case before Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.