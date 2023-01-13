Porter County woman charged with fraud in online sales says she's an 'honest seller,' cops say

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Burns Harbor woman faces seven criminal counts of fraud in the wake of accusations from across the Region and other states that she cheated people through online purchases of collector Pokemon cards, jewelry, clothing and other items, according to a newly-filed charging document.
Burns Harbor police said when they confronted Ashley Bissonette about the allegations, she became defensive, saying "she has proof that she is an honest seller."
The cases, which were investigated during November and December, according to the 24-pages of charging details, include a Montana man who told police the Pokemon cards advertised by Bissonette were not the ones sent in his purchase. That transaction alone amounted to $1,300, police said.
A woman told police she purchased through Facebook Marketplace what she thought were diamond earrings from Bissonette as a graduation gift for a granddaughter. But following the $125 transaction in May, she learned from a jeweler in Georgia that the earrings were not diamonds.
Other transactions that police say were fraudulent included more purchases of Pokemon cards, Halloween decorations and hunting pants. Police say when buyers requested refunds, Bissonette refused, did not reply and/or blocked messages from the buyers.
One buyer told police when he confronted Bissonette after paying $350 for what turned out to be a replica Pokemon card valued at $8, she claimed that was not the card she sent him, according to a charging document.
Bissonette then blamed the buyer and called him "pathetic," police said.
The case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.
