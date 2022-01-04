Porter County woman in ditch more than 3 times legal alcohol limit, had coke, cops say

PORTER — A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.

The situation then became worse for Rayna Scott when at Porter County Jail, she was found to be in possession of enough cocaine to warrant a felony charge, according to Porter police.

Scott also faces a couple of misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police responded at 12:50 a.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Wood Street in the area of Broadway. They arrived, and Scott exited the vehicle, which was stuck in the snow.

"As Scott exited the vehicle, she was unsteady on her feet," the incident report states. "Scott's speech was very slurred and mumbled."

The officer reported smelling alcohol as Scott said she had just left a local bar before sliding off the road.

After failing field sobriety tests, her blood-alcohol concentration was found to be 0.286, as compared to the legal limit of 0.08, police said.