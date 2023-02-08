PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old South Haven woman was taken to jail after allegedly chasing down a man and injuring him by grabbing his penis and refusing to let go, Porter County police say.

Zephanie Pennywell has been charged with a criminal count of battery resulting in bodily injury, court records show.

Police say they were called out around 7:14 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 700 block of Dearborn Road where a 26-year-old man told them he was involved in a verbal dispute with Pennywell.

She then chased him down a hallway and as others tried to pull her away, Pennywell grabbed the man's penis "in a violent manner," began to pull and would not let go, police were told.

The man complained of ongoing pain and police reported he suffered "severe body trauma — bruising."

Police said they were provided a video showing the attack and the man yelling.

Pennywell was located at a nearby bar where she reportedly confirmed for police she was in an argument and had warned the man to "stop talking to her and antagonizing her."

She said she threatened to attack the man's genitals before carrying out the act with the intention of hurting him, according to police.

