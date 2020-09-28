Porter County woman led chase, struck vehicles in stolen car, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — A Chesterton woman led officers on a high-speed chase and struck two vehicles before being stopped and admitting to stealing a car, police said.

The 28-year-old woman, who broke her heel in the incident and was hospitalized, faces felony counts of auto theft and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor criminal recklessness, reckless driving and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Chesterton police said.

The woman is not being named until she is arrested and/or charged.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when police were called to the parking lot of the Moose Lodge at 602 Broadway and were told by a man, "That's the vehicle, she stole it," according to the incident report.

The woman then took off in the white Chrysler 4D at an excessive rate of speed and led police on a chase out to Ind. 49 and north into the construction area near Interstate 94, police said. She struck a number of construction warning barrels and then clipped the side of a pickup truck and rear-ended another vehicle before being apprehended by police, authorities said.