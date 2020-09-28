 Skip to main content
Porter County woman led chase, struck vehicles in stolen car, police say
CHESTERTON — A Chesterton woman led officers on a high-speed chase and struck two vehicles before being stopped and admitting to stealing a car, police said.

The 28-year-old woman, who broke her heel in the incident and was hospitalized, faces felony counts of auto theft and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor criminal recklessness, reckless driving and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Chesterton police said.

The woman is not being named until she is arrested and/or charged.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when police were called to the parking lot of the Moose Lodge at 602 Broadway and were told by a man, "That's the vehicle, she stole it," according to the incident report.

The woman then took off in the white Chrysler 4D at an excessive rate of speed and led police on a chase out to Ind. 49 and north into the construction area near Interstate 94, police said. She struck a number of construction warning barrels and then clipped the side of a pickup truck and rear-ended another vehicle before being apprehended by police, authorities said.

Police found a dog in the woman's vehicle and she reportedly told a paramedic she had stolen the vehicle, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

