Porter County woman loses hundreds in jury service scam, police say

CHESTERTON — A local woman is out $650 after falling victim to a telephone scam claiming she owed the money as a fine for failing to show up for local jury service.

The woman told police she received a voicemail Oct. 1 from a number with a 219 area code and the man claimed to be a lieutenant from the Porter County Courthouse, Chesterton police said.

"He informed (the woman) that she failed to show up for jury duty the day before and was now subject to prosecution if she did not pay a fine," police said.

The woman called the number back and a man, identifying himself as Lt. Kenny, told her she must go a local pharmacy and purchase a $400 prepaid Google card to pay her citation and a $250 card to cover processing fees, according to police.

The woman reportedly told police she believed the story because he specifically mentioned Porter County.

The woman remained on the phone with the man as she drove to Valparaiso and purchased the cards.