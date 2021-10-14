Porter County woman loses hundreds in jury service scam, police say

CHESTERTON — A local woman is out $650 after falling victim to a telephone scam claiming she owed the money as a fine for failing to show up for local jury service.
The woman told police she received a voicemail Oct. 1 from a number with a 219 area code and the man claimed to be a lieutenant from the Porter County Courthouse, Chesterton police said.
"He informed (the woman) that she failed to show up for jury duty the day before and was now subject to prosecution if she did not pay a fine," police said.
The woman called the number back and a man, identifying himself as Lt. Kenny, told her she must go a local pharmacy and purchase a $400 prepaid Google card to pay her citation and a $250 card to cover processing fees, according to police.
The woman reportedly told police she believed the story because he specifically mentioned Porter County.
The woman remained on the phone with the man as she drove to Valparaiso and purchased the cards.
"The man then told her to read him the codes on the back of the cards and to take them to the courthouse in downtown Valparaiso," police said. "While en route to the courthouse, the man asked her to pull over. When she did, he stated that his 'supervisor' told him that the Walgreens cards were no good and that she must return to purchase another $400 card. When (the woman) told him she did not have the money in her account, he disconnected the call."
The woman discovered after arriving at the courthouse that no such lieutenant existed and that she had been scammed, according to police.
The woman planned to speak to her bank to see if there was a chance of recovering her lost funds.