Porter County woman nabbed with illegal explosive device, paraphernalia, police say

VALPARAISO — A 43-year-old Chesterton woman faces multiple criminal charges after being nabbed with an explosive device in her vehicle and various drug paraphernalia at her home, according to newly-filed charging information.

An officer with a multi-enforcement group said Deanna Diehl was under surveillance Aug. 24 for suspected drug activity at her house when she was spotted driving away even though she had a suspended driver's license.

Her vehicle was stopped, during which time the officer found an explosive device in the center console, charges say.

"The device appeared to be homemade, was contained in a candy striped housing and had a wick heat glued into the body of the device," police said.

The county bomb squad confirmed the device was illegal. Diehl claimed it belonged to a former boyfriend and she thought it was simply fireworks, police said.

Police took Diehl to her home in the 400 block of Broadway where officers said they found various paraphernalia for marijuana, crack and methamphetamine use. The items included smoking devices, a digital scale, spoon with white residue, marijuana grinder and a cut straw.

Diehl is charged with felony counts of possessing a destructive device and maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.