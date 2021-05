Porter County woman nabbed with LSD, MDMA, THC oil, police say

HEBRON — A traffic stop Monday resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Chesterton woman on allegations of possessing the illegal drugs LSD, MDMA and THC oil, Porter County police said.

Olivia Cappos faces misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the incident report.

A county police officer said he stopped Cappos' vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. for speeding along Ind. 2 and smelled burned marijuana.

A police dog arrived a short time later and had a "positive narcotics alert" on the vehicle and officers recovered a "dab rig" used to smoke THC oil, police said.

Police said they then found a baggie in a backpack that contained the drug MDMA, also known as Molly. A sheet containing 19 hits of LSD was also discovered, as were two small glass containers holding THC oil, according to police.

