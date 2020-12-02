 Skip to main content
Porter County woman reports death threats over money scam
alert urgent

Chesterton Police Department and Town Hall

 Emma Mazurek, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — A 32-year-old local woman is out $395 and received death threats as part of a financial scam, according to police.

The woman contacted Chesterton police early Monday afternoon after receiving a $2,500 check in the mail from a fraudulent business in California and being contacted by an unknown person through Whatsapp threatening to call police if she did not cash it and send him a portion of the money, according to the incident report.

She told police she already lost $395 in a bitcoin transaction to the person the day before.

Police assured the woman she was not in any trouble and advised her to block the individual on the app. Police said they traced the man's number to Tennessee.

The woman then contacted police again a short time later and said the man was now texting her death threats, according to the report. He threatened to come over to her home in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue in 30 minutes to kill her and police.

Police assured the woman the threats were just another attempt to get her to cash the check and send money. Police said they would provide extra patrols in the area over the next couple of days and suggested she stay with family or friends if she felt unsafe.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

