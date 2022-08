Porter County woman reports sexual assault after taking ride from stranger, police say

GARY — A 19-year-old Porter County woman reported she was sexually assaulted Sunday after accepting a ride from an unknown man, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

"A passerby found her in the street and gave her shelter in a vehicle until police arrived," Westerfield said. "A report was taken and she was transported to the hospital for treatment and evidence collection."

The incident was reported to police shortly after 3 p.m. and the address associated with the case is in the 2300 block of Fillmore Street, records show.