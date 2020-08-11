You are the owner of this article.
Porter County woman threatened to OD girl, make her a prostitute, police say
Porter County woman threatened to OD girl, make her a prostitute, police say

Mendee Stroud

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old woman faces a felony domestic battery charge after a 13-year-old relative told police the woman repeatedly struck her, threatened to make her a prostitute and forced her take sleeping medication in an attempt to cause her to overdose, according to Porter County police.

Mendee Stroud denied the allegations and said the girl had been telling "large amounts of lies" and was upset about plans to send her to live with her father in California, police said.

Police said the girl had several bruises on the left side of her face and cheek, a red mark on the inside of her upper lip, two small red marks on her neck and bruising on her forearm.

The allegations came to light Thursday after the parents of a 12-year-old boy reported the girl had been sneaking out of her house and visiting their son, according to the incident report. The girl told the boy's parents about the alleged abuse she was suffering and said while it was ongoing, it became worse after Stroud learned she had been sneaking out of the house.

The boy reportedly told police he received a Snapchat photo of the girl's injuries.

The girl said when Stroud found out about her leaving the house to see her boyfriend, Stroud told her she was going to make her a prostitute, police said. When the girl said she would not become a prostitute, Stroud "advised that she would not have a choice because she would drug her," police said.

The girl said Stroud repeatedly struck her and appeared intoxicated, according to police.

When Stroud was told she was being arrested on a felony count of domestic battery to a child under the age of 14, she asked for a cigarette, police said. When asked for the girl's phone, Stroud said it was thrown away and then invoked her right to remain silent.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

