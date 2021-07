Porter County woman threatens to shoot ex-boyfriend, faces felony count, police say

CHESTERTON — A 19-year-old local woman faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening through social media to shoot her former boyfriend in the head, Porter County police say.

Jasmine Loar was taken into custody Saturday and faces a felony count of intimidation, police said.

The former boyfriend contacted police shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday and played an audio message of Loar threatening to "put a bullet in his head," and possibly slash the tires and break the windows of his car, according to the incident report.

The former boyfriend said the threats were prompted by Loar believing he had been driving by her home, police said. He said he drove by that area on his way to pick up a paycheck from an area business.

Loar confirmed sending the threats through social media because she was angry about possibly seeing her former boyfriend drive by her home, according to police. Upon her arrest, Loar acknowledged "how her anger issues got the best of her."

