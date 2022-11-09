Porter, East Chicago police grieve loss of K-9s

K-9 Kilo with his handler, Cpl. Scott Corneilson, are shown at left. Lt. Eddie Bastardo and K-9 Mitt at right.
Two local departments are mourning the loss of two of their retired K-9s.
The Porter Police Department announced Wednesday that K-9 Kilo died around noon next to his handler,
Cpl. Scott Cornelison. The duo was Porter police's only members of the K-9 unit from 2012 to 2021, according to a post on its Facebook page. East Chicago police said their retired K-9 Mitt passed away from medical complications in a Facebook post Wednesday. Mitt served the K-9 unit 2015-19 with Lt. Eddie Bastardo. Both departments offered words of gratitude for the two K-9s and offered condolences to their officers.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Solomon Redmon
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Lansing, MI Booking Number: 2204362
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Jacob Colvin
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204395
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Anthony Acuna
Arrest date: Oct. 30, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2204343
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Steier
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204360
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Carl Dahlin
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204391
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Logan Crague
Arrest date: Nov. 4, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204416 Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
David Allen
Arrest date: Oct. 30, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204344
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Averell Williams Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204358
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Dejunae Owens
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204364
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Cory Davis
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204393
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Demario Bivens
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204366
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Frank Yager
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204361
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jeramiah Beard
Arrest date: Nov. 2, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2204390
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jessica Kuhn
Arrest date: Oct. 30, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2204348
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Christian Hutnick
Arrest date: Nov. 4, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204406
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Matthew Sanders
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204365
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Benjamin Altieri
Arrest date: Oct. 29, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204334
Charges: Battery, felony
Candice Hopkins
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204394
Charges: Theft, felony
James Morgan
Arrest date: Nov. 2, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: Strangulation
Charges: Felony
Jessica Staton
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204375
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jacklyn Greer
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204357
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Jarron Price
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204401
Charges: Battery, felony
Sherry Parker
Arrest date: Oct. 29, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204339
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Stephan Gartman
Arrest date: Nov. 1, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204377
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Katherine Brigham
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204392
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessie Moralez
Arrest date: Oct. 31, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Dolton, IL Booking Number: 2204355
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jimmie Webb
Arrest date: Nov. 4, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204408
Charges: Theft, felony
Carlos Santana
Arrest date: Oct. 29, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204338
Charges: Theft, felony
Demetrius Brown
Arrest date: Nov. 3, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204400
Charges: Theft, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.