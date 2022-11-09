Porter, East Chicago police grieve loss of K-9s

Porter and E.C. announce death of retired K-9s K-9 Kilo with his handler, Cpl. Scott Corneilson, are shown at left. Lt. Eddie Bastardo and K-9 Mitt at right.

Two local departments are mourning the loss of two of their retired K-9s.

The Porter Police Department announced Wednesday that K-9 Kilo died around noon next to his handler, Cpl. Scott Cornelison. The duo was Porter police's only members of the K-9 unit from 2012 to 2021, according to a post on its Facebook page.

East Chicago police said their retired K-9 Mitt passed away from medical complications in a Facebook post Wednesday. Mitt served the K-9 unit 2015-19 with Lt. Eddie Bastardo.

Both departments offered words of gratitude for the two K-9s and offered condolences to their officers.