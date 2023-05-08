VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer has announced his intention to seek re-election next year.

Clymer, a Republican, is the only Porter County judge who regularly live streams his courtroom proceedings on the internet so the public can watch without attending in person.

"Cameras were prohibited in Indiana courts until 2020 when the Supreme Court allowed 'virtual' appearances, Zoom hearings and live streaming of court proceedings because of travel restrictions," he said.

"I am proud to allow the public to see what happens in my court by simply watching online," Clymer said. "Livestreaming should give the public confidence in what is happening in my court because anyone can watch as it happens."

Clymer was appointed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017 to replace then-retiring Judge Bill Alexa. He was elected by Porter County voters to a full term in 2018.

Clymer presides over major felony cases and civil cases with unlimited jurisdiction.

"I look forward to the opportunity to serve six more years," he said.

His current term will end in December 2024.

