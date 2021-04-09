Porter man's 'request for help' led to multiple sexual attacks on 12-year-old girl, police say

VALPARAISO — A 12-year-old girl told police that she was unsure at first what Porter resident Brian Lee Hill meant when he asked her to "help him with something."

What followed was four weekly incidents of sexual abuse beginning near the start of the school year in 2019, according to newly filed charging information.

Hill, 36, was arrested Friday morning and is charged with two counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, attempted incest and three counts of vicarious sexual gratification, all felonies, according to court documents.

Hill offered police a graphic, alternative explanation as to how his bodily fluids may have wound up on the girl's clothing.

"Brian then told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for a long time," according to a charging document describing the first incident of the alleged abuse.

The first incident occurred in a garage, and Hill then asked again a week later "if she could help him with something," court records state. "Victim 1 knew what that meant since he had asked her this way before."

Hill is accused of attempting to carry out more advanced sex acts on the girl during the second incident.