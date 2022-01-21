Porter officer on way to work helps bring an end to state police pursuit

PORTER — A Porter police officer on his way to work helped bring an end to a police chase that spanned a few local highways, according to an incident report.

Officer Thomas Blythe said he was northbound on Ind. 49 about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he overheard radio traffic of a state police pursuit headed his way.

The description of the black Jeep Cherokee matched one used by catalytic converter thieves that had fled days earlier from Valparaiso and Porter County police, he said.

Blythe said he positioned himself near the Indiana Toll Road entrance on Ind. 49, and he and a state trooper put tire deflation devices in the road while waiting for the pursuit as it came off of nearby Interstate 94. The suspect's vehicle struck the devices before continuing the pursuit westbound on the toll road, where it eventually came to a stop with a deflated tire.

State police said they took into custody Keyvon Johnson, 23, of Park Forest, Illinois, and he faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle (prior conviction) and theft, and misdemeanor reckless driving and possession of marijuana, police said.