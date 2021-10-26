Porter police break window to revive motorist, who then turns and urinates in his vehicle, report says

PORTER — After having to break out a window to revive a passed out motorist at a gas pump, police said they removed the intoxicated driver only to have him turn around and begin urinating in his vehicle.

That driver, Wendell Lewis Jr., 41, of DeKalb, Illinois, was taken into custody around noon Sunday on charges of public indecency, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, Porter police said.

Police said they were called out to the TA north truck stop at 1600 U.S. 20 and found the driver, later identified as Lewis, slumped over in the driver's seat of a Ford SUV with the engine reviving.

When multiple attempts to stir him by knocking failed to work, police said they broke the passenger side window. Lewis staggered out of the vehicle and immediately turned, exposed himself and began urinating on the driver's side front seat and floorboard of his vehicle, police said.

When officers attempted to stop Lewis from reaching back into the vehicle, he resisted being placed in handcuffs, according to the incident report.

"I turned the male around and asked him what he was doing," police said. "The male was uncooperative and advised that he was 'drunk.' "