 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter police break window to revive motorist, who then turns and urinates in his vehicle, report says
alert urgent

Porter police break window to revive motorist, who then turns and urinates in his vehicle, report says

Wendell Lewis Jr.

Wendell Lewis Jr.

 Provided

PORTER — After having to break out a window to revive a passed out motorist at a gas pump, police said they removed the intoxicated driver only to have him turn around and begin urinating in his vehicle.

That driver, Wendell Lewis Jr., 41, of DeKalb, Illinois, was taken into custody around noon Sunday on charges of public indecency, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, Porter police said.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Police said they were called out to the TA north truck stop at 1600 U.S. 20 and found the driver, later identified as Lewis, slumped over in the driver's seat of a Ford SUV with the engine reviving.

When multiple attempts to stir him by knocking failed to work, police said they broke the passenger side window. Lewis staggered out of the vehicle and immediately turned, exposed himself and began urinating on the driver's side front seat and floorboard of his vehicle, police said.

When officers attempted to stop Lewis from reaching back into the vehicle, he resisted being placed in handcuffs, according to the incident report.

"I turned the male around and asked him what he was doing," police said. "The male was uncooperative and advised that he was 'drunk.' "

Lewis continued to be rude after arriving at the county jail, police said.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma volcano continues to spew lava and smoke six weeks after erupting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts